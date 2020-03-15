A recent Louder Than War idea about live streaming gigs in a bid to beat the bug has had a massive reaction. All over the world people have been in touch and offering up their services and now there is practical proof that this thing can happen.

Boston’s Dropkick Murphys has refused to lie down and are performing their duty as entertainers in these tough times. Their annual Boston St Patricks day shindig is key in their calender. A huge gig. Instead of waiting until next year they will livestream it from behind closed doors. All the details are on their flyer.

We need more of these morale boosters…musicians step up!