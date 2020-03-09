There are a lot of ifs with the Corona virus.

No-one really knows how this thing will pan out. Hopefully it won’t disrupt our lives or make people seriously ill. In the terms of music if we have to close down all live events like SXSW and potentially all the big key festivals is there a workaround?

Why not play the gigs behind closed doors like the Premiership may have to in football? Could we not stream and live cast the gigs? Our duty as musicians is to entertain and create spells – especially in times of crisis. Whilst everyone is going to have to do their bit to beat this thing from scientists to the wonderful NHS to each other – our job is now clear cut.

Lets step up to the mark and make a noise and fill the internet with noise and colour whilst the potential lockdown like Italy or China comes into place. If the festivals are cancelled lets get as much of the bill is possible to play in whatever form they can wherever they are on the days they were meant to play…And stream it live online.

The FAC advice for musicians and fans on how to deal with the virus here