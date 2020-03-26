Yves Tumor

Heaven To A Tortured Mind

Warp

DL/CD/CASS/LP

Released April 3rd 2020

The newest album by Yves Tumor is a staggering sign of underlying genius. Rhys Delany reviews.

Yves Tumor creates genuine art. His music is unique. His discography crosses the boundaries of psych-rock, noise, pop, and RnB. His fourth album continues this limitless style with key songs, Kerosene, Romanticist and … Each song sounds, while being worlds apart, somehow fit together in cohesive fashion on this album.

A great aspect of Yves Tumor’s work is how considered everything seems to be. Everything down from the music, videos and his own style, all fit the narrative of Yves Tumor. The two singles from the album each come with stunningly shot music videos. Gospel For A New Country, directed by Isamaya Ffrench.

Few projects at the forefront of contemporary art truly push visceral sonic boundaries in the way that Yves Tumor does. With an arc that impartially sits between psych-rock and modern pop, comparisons only serve as limitations intended to define that which cannot be. Yves Tumor melds restraint and chaos; diluting reality by giving meaning to the abstract and allowing for dissonance to be seen and heard as harmony. Today the next chapter begins with the announcement of the new album, Heaven To A Tortured Mind, set for release April 3rd on WARP.

Alongside the forthcoming album and previously announced YVES TUMOR & ITS BAND headlining world tour, Yves Tumor shares new single “Gospel For A New Century” with an official video directed by Isamaya Ffrench. Isamaya said on working with Yves: “Nobody has ever inspired or moved me like Yves Tumor. It’s hard to do justice and communicate the devotional feeling of adoration and love I feel for him and what he represents as an artist. In short, he’s the shit and I’m so honoured to have made my directorial debut with him as my muse.” Thunderous horns and discordant beats give Yves Tumor a cacophonous runway to the unexpected anthem the title itself affirms. The video further seeps into the Yves Tumor psyche, with a Fellini-esq androgynous underworld as the setting for a mephistophelian sermon atop a crumbling throne, backed by platform-hooved dancers and of course the cheeky requisite laser light show.

Heaven To A Tortured Mind -written and composed by Yves Tumor and produced by Yves Tumor and Justin Raisen (Sky Ferreira, Ariel Pink, Charli XCX)- marks the fourth official full-length release from Yves Tumor and the follow-up to 2018’s critically acclaimed and era-defining WARP release, Safe In The Hands Of Love. Breakout singles “Noid”, “Licking An Orchid” and “Lifetime” shifted critical perception into media such as the New York Times, Guardian, Pitchfork, the FADER, and more awarding the album as one of the best releases of the year.

All words by Rhys Delany. He can be found on Twitter @Rhys_Del and more of his writing can be found at his author’s archive here.