Enigmatic New York group Wrekmeister Harmonies have announced new album We Love to Look at the Carnage, due out February 2020 on Thrill Jockey Records, sharing smouldering first single “Coyotes of Central Park”. Peeling back the layers of orchestral bombast that defined the group’s early work, We Love to Look at the Carnage compiles some of Wrekmeister Harmonies most subtle and powerful work to date. The album sees the core duo of guitarist/vocalist JR Robinson and multi-instrumentalist Esther Shaw augmented by longtime friend and collaborator Thor Harris (Swans) on percussion and for the first time Jamie Stewart (Xiu Xiu) on electronics. Both introducing surprising new sonics into Wrekmeister Harmonies stark music without sacrificing its intense intimacy.

Recorded with Martin Bisi at BC Studios, We Love to Look at the Carnage charts a restless journey beginning in the middle of the night and ending in the small hours of the morning. Robinson’s brooding lyrics grapple with phantoms both real and imagined, apparitions amplified by the feverish anxiety of insomnia. The album traverses an emotional landscape, through a metaphorical night with moments of calm between the dark storms, each piece guiding us towards dawn and its promise. It is a celebration of the beauty of endurance, the hope in stoically moving against the dark forces that invade our thoughts and lives.

<a href="http://wrekmeisterharmonies.bandcamp.com/album/we-love-to-look-at-the-carnage">We Love To Look At The Carnage by Wrekmeister Harmonies</a>

Wrekmeister Harmonies will be touring Europe in Spring 2020, with more worldwide tour dates to be announced.

Wrekmeister Harmonies 2020 E.U. tour dates

Mar. 25 – Paris, FR – Espace B

Mar. 26 – Limoges, FR – Le Phare

Mar. 28 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES – Jimmy Jazz Diskoteka

Mar. 29 – Marseille, FR – Le Molotov

Mar. 30 – Langenthal, CH – Old Capital

Mar. 31 – Karlsruhe, DE – P8

Apr. 2 – Gdańsk, PL – Drizzly Grizzly

Apr. 3 – Warszawa, PL – Hydrozagadka

Apr. 4 – Kraków, PL – Alchemia

Apr. 5 – Budapest, HU – Dürer Kert

Apr. 6 – Bratislava, SK – Kulturák Klub

Apr. 7 – Prague, CZ – Punctum

Apr. 8 – Vienna, AT – Rhiz

Apr. 10 – Freiburg im Breisgau – Slow Club

Apr. 12 – Kortrijk, BE – The Pit’s

Apr. 15 – Koln, DE – MTC

