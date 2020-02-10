With Coronavirus about to hit the UK it throws so much of our assumed lifestyle into potential chaos.

Hopefully, a vaccine can be found or a cure or the virus will peak and fade away but at the moment there is potential for havoc. The modern world thrives on fast communication, travel and human interaction.

The problem is so does the virus.

As we have seen with Wuhan in China, closing down a whole city and gatherings of people seems to be one of the few ways of stopping the virus from spreading.

As this is a music site the ways this could affect our world are profound. Will the spread of the virus have an affect on large gatherings of people – gigs and festivals? Will there be a way of working around it? Not just in music but in sports – for example will football’s Premiership have to be stopped or suspended before the end of the season? Will a festival of the scale of Glastonbury be able to happen? will the touring circuit have to be suspended?

Hopefully like the Sars virus it will burn out or the brilliant scientists who are working round the clock will find a solution to the problem.

In the meantime – stay safe…get to your doctors if you have any cold or flu symptoms and cover your mouth if you cough and sneeze and keep washing your hands thoroughly.

When an infected person coughs or sneezes, they release droplets of saliva or mucus. These droplets can fall on people in the vicinity and can be either directly inhaled or picked up on the hands then transferred when someone touches their face, causing infection. For flu, some hospital guidelines define exposure as being within six feet of an infected personwho sneezes or coughs for 10 minutes or longer.