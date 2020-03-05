At the moment we are in a confused situation…all we know is that the virus is coming. All we can do is wash our hands, not panic and get smart.

It does look like there will be a big bump in the music world. Travel may get tricky for time, tours and festivals could be disrupted. Our lives may never be the same again. It will be temporary but things like this could be happen but don’t be disheartened lets work round this. Music is part of our lives and can do its bit to defeat the virus.

Music is a creative world – do we take this lying down? No when the going gets tough the tough get creative.

If we have enforced down time then music can be key to getting us through it. If there is something as extreme as a lock down we will need music more than ever. If the festivals and tours are postponed then why not stream them live like football will do with the Premiership. The behind closed doors climax to this year’s premiership which is being talked about will be watched on TV and online – will this be the way forward, for now, for major festivals or even smaller gigs? Musicians this is the time to step up and work round the problems. We are the dream weavers and the hope givers – this crisis is the time when we will be needed more than ever to create soundtracks and distractions – behind closed doors festivals and gigs?

Also lets look after out community – please wash your hands – can’t believe how few men wash their hands after taking a piss – it’s not that hard to do! Make the elbow handshake part of the routine – just do it for laughs for now! It all sounds mundane but it all helps. Get the right information and act on it…