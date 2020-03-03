What’s Hot In Scotland

March 2020

Roxy Gillespie takes a look at the best new music coming out of Scotland in the latest monthly round up of the country’s best bands and artists.

The Seamonsters have Scottish tour dates starting on 6th March at Broadcast Glasgow. Full details here.

Lucia and The Best Boys play King Tut’s, Glasgow on 12th March. These are extremely exciting live and well worth catching. They also have dates with The Ninth Wave in Dundee and Aberdeen on 23/24 March. Full details here.

The Dunts have a sold out gig at SWG3, Glasgow with VooDoos and Crystal as support on 12th March. One of Glasgow’s current favourites, this should be a special night, especially with such strong support acts.

With a new EP Mixtape due for release on 13th March and a release party at King Tut’s, this seems to be a good time to feature this great indie band. The Snuts, who hail from Whitburn, West Lothian, have been a vital part of the Scottish indie scene for quite a while. Their first headline gig at King Tut’s back in 2017 sold out in hours, showing just how much impact the band were having from the beginning. They’ll hit Glasgow to celebrate the release of the EP on 13th March at King Tut’s, and they are having an in-store performance and record signing in Liverpool Phase One on 18th March. With European dates also scheduled this month, The Snuts are back touring the UK in April. Their anthemic sound is crisp and assured, with a cool positive vibe, making for a riotous night out. With this in mind we have chosen Fatboy Slim as our video of the month.

Dundee duo St Martiins have selected UK tour dates starting at SWG3 Poetry Club, Glasgow on 13th March, then heading off around the UK. Full details here.



Gallus play Drummonds, Aberdeen on 13th March.

Shambolics play a sold out Glasgow St Luke’s on 14th March. The fife indie masters are always a favourite, here’s the video for their most recent single Sandra Speed.

The excellent Neon Waltz begin their tour on 28th March. With a new EP Hunna released soon, it is well worth catching these boys live, as they have some quality new material to share with the fans. Find their tour dates here.

Declan Welsh and The Decadent West are also touring. Full details here. If you want a taster of their live show, check out this video shot at St Luke’s, Glasgow.

Glasgow Indie Folksters NIEVES play Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh on 22th March and then Glasgow Stereo on the following evening.

Trnsmt Festival have released their final line up for the 10-12th June event, with a good many Scottish bands due to grace the stages. Lewis Capaldi headlines the Sunday main stage, but there are plenty more talented Scots on the line up. The King Tut’s and River stages have particularly strong line-ups, featuring bands such as Shambolics, Rascalton and St Martiins.

Find out more about the bands on their Facebook pages.

All words by Roxy Gillespie. More writing on Louder Than War can be found at her author’s archive. She Tweets as @RoxyG100.