January 2020

Roxy Gillespie takes a look at the best new music coming out of Scotland in the latest monthly round up of the country’s best bands and artists, Hot in Scotland January.

Things are a little quiet in the post-Christmas lull as artists take time to recover from the December frenzy. However the Scottish scene is never that quiet, with a number of excellent gigs this month, the country is well served by its local bands.

December saw Siobhan Wilson release a 7- Track EP Plastic Grave. The new release adds to her acclaimed repertoire, which includes her 2019 debut album There Are No Saints. It was described by Siobhan as ‘my deepest and darkest collection of songs yet.’ This lady has a beautiful, haunting voice and this is the perfect record to relax with in the dark days of January. With eco-friendly packaging, the CD revenue includes a donation to Extinction Rebellion Scotland, a cause dear to the singer’s heart. With no videos available yet for songs on the EP, here is Siobhan singing It Must Have Been The Moon from the For Folk’s Sake YouTube channel. This is lovely, and is Hot in Scotland’s video of the month of January.

Hot in Scotland January Live

Glasgow punks The Vanities play King Tut’s on January 11th as part of the venue’s New Year’s Revolution line up. One of Glasgow’s up and coming bands, the lads give an exciting performance, so this is something to put into your January diary if you are in the area.

Many fine bands and artists feature in the King Tut’s Wa Wa Hut January line up including Crystal, The Van T’s, Heavy Rapids, Weatherston, Mike McKenzie, The Plastic Youth and many more. If you are thinking of attending a number of these New Year’s Revolution gigs, a Golden Ticket will get you into all the 17 gigs for under £60. With the talent gracing their stage, that is quite a bargain and definitely better value than the January sales.

In Edinburgh, Purple Pilgrims play Henry’s Cellar Bar on January 18, The Wee Red Bar hosts Cal Go Grey on January 16 and Carousel on the 17th. Leith Depot have the first Fuzz Bat 2-dayer on Jan 11/12 with a full DIY line up including Coma Cat, Holy Savage, The Abattoir Blue and Death Bed and a gig on the 26th with Dead White Males, Woodwife, Hampi and MxdSignals.

Now is time to support your local small venues. This sounds an excellent way to do so, and to find out what the current go-it-alone acts have to offer. More information here.

Dundee ambient band Beta Waves have gigs around Scotland in January, including Aberdeen Tunnels on January 31. Be sure to check Hot in Scotland February for all the exciting news and gigs taking place next month.

