The most out of control and thrilling new band currently in Manchester at the moment, Witch Fever have a new song out.

The band, who have been thrilling packed houses in the city, are defying the virus with this life firming rush of sound and when we crawl out of the CORVID mess they will be set to thrill the brave new world that will emerge…

I’ve seen them play some great shows in that time and with unfettered human spirit like this and this type of thrilling sound we still have an exciting future ahead of us somewhere…

Important : Please support the band and any upcoming or smaller bands in this tough time. Everyone is struggling out there but just join their Facebook page if you are skint or give them a listen on Spotify.

