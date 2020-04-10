Freya Beer has been on the LTW radar for a few months now.

Her fantastic sparse and dynamic music is the perfect vehicle for here poetic vocals and beautiful emotion stained voice. This is a powerful and affecting new music that matches the intensity of an early PJ Harvey with the poetic landscapes of all those classic word laced arts like Nick Cave and Patti Smith.

Listen to new single, “Arms Open Wide” and stream/purchase the new single here: http://hyperurl.co/armsopenwide Instagram @freya_beer Facebook @freyabeerofficial Twitter @freyabeer freyabeer.com