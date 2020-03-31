Things can change in the blink of an eye. The world moves fast and just when we settle into a groove with our job, our friends, our romantic relationships and our families, the universe has a way of throwing cosmic curve balls that can throw us off course in an instant.

On “Tell Me Everything” the new single from the Liverpool outfit The Banshees, the capricious nature of the world around us is captured with aching pop perfection. “Time goes by so delicately/That you don’t get a chance to see/All the things you could have been,” croons singer Vinny Pereira, reminding us that life is short and best lived moment by moment.

A wistful, catchy and melodic number, “Tell Me Everything” is further proof that The Banshees are THE band to watch in 2020.

Bringing to mind the soaring choruses of Oasis along with the dark energy of everyone from Echo and the Bunnymen to The Teardrop Explodes, they write songs that, quite frankly, will stick in your head for days.

In May of 2019 they recorded their debut EP Self Medicated at Ark Studios in Liverpool with Steve Powell and by September they were back in the studio recording their up-coming mini- album Tell Me Everything at the Liverpool Studio Motor Museum along with producers Al Groves and Loic Gaillard

The Banshees website is here: thebanshees.co.uk. You can follow them on Twitter as @thebanshees1 and Like on Facebook.

All words via Paul Scott-Bates. More of Paul’s writing on Louder Than War can be found at his author’s archive. Paul’s website is hiapop and you can follow him on Twitter as @hiapop, and on Facebook here.