GREG DULLI RELEASES VIDEO FOR “PANTOMIMA” FROM DEBUT SOLO ALBUM RANDOM DESIRE

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR ANNOUNCED TODAY

ALBUM RELEASED ON FEBRUARY 21ST VIA ROYAL CREAM/ BMG

Greg Dulli, frontman of The Afghan Whigs and The Twilight Singers, recently announced his first-ever solo record, Random Desire out February 21st via Royal Cream/BMG. Today, Dulli shares the music video for the single, “Pantomima,” directed by long-time Whigs collaborator Philip Harder who also stars in the video that you can watch here.

“The video is an homage to the movie All That Jazz,” said Dulli. “‘Pantomima’ feels like a show tune to me.” Random Desire is now available for pre-order.

In response, Dulli returned to his teenage bedroom roots, finding musical inspiration via the model of one-man-band visionaries Prince and Todd Rundgren. The Los Angeles-by-way-of-Hamilton Ohio native wrote nearly every part of the record from piano lines to drums to bass riffs. As always, the music came first and the lyrics were completed later. Recording and writing way stations included his home in Silver Lake, the village of Crestline high up in the mountains above San Bernardino, and New Orleans. But the bulk was finished amidst the arid beauty and stark isolation of Joshua Tree (at the studio of engineer Christopher Thorn). Dulli handled most instrumentation, but an all-star cast of characters appear across the track-listing including The Whigs’ guitarist Jon Skibic and multi-instrumentalist Rick G. Nelson, Mathias Schneeberger (Twilight Singers), pedal steel wizard, upright bassist, and physician Dr. Stephen Patt, guitarist Mark McGuire (Emeralds) and drummer Jon Theodore (Queens of the Stone Age, The Mars Volta).

Clocking in at a lean 37 minutes, Random Desire is a clinic put on by a veteran master operating at the height of his powers, offering evidence of the hard-fought and weary wisdom learned from setbacks and victories alike. A lucid, confident and self-assured document of the songs of experience, the perils of existence, and the possibilities that offer themselves anew with each breath. Another death and rebirth from an outlaw who has seen it all and somehow lived to tell.

Greg Dulli / 2020 Tour Dates:

March 19th – Róisín Dubh – Galway, IRELAND – TICKETS

March 20th – Whelans – Dublin, IRELAND – TICKETS

March 22nd – SWG3 Warehouse – Glasgow, UK – TICKETS

March 23rd – Gorilla – Manchester, UK – TICKETS

March 24th – Islington Assembly Hall – London, UK – TICKETS

March 26th – Paradiso Noord – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS – TICKETS

March 27th – Muziekodroom – Hasselt, BELGIUM – TICKETS

March 28th – Trix – Antwerp, BELGIUM – TICKETS

March 30th – Luxor – Cologne, GERMANY – TICKETS

March 31st – Lido – Berlin, GERMANY – TICKETS

April 2nd – Hotel Cecil – Copenhagen, DENMARK – TICKETS

April 3rd – Debaser Strand – Stockholm, SWEDEN – TICKETS

April 4th – Parkteatret – Oslo, NORWAY – TICKETS

April 24 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN

April 25 – Metro – Chicago, IL

April 26 – St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

April 28 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

April 29 – Woodward Theater – Cincinnati. OH

April 30 – Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA

May 01 – The Great Hall – Toronto, ON CANADA

May 03 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

May 05 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC –

May 06 – Webster Hall – New York, NY –

May 07 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

May 09 – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

May 10 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

May 12 – The Loft – Atlanta, GA

May 15 – One Eyed Jacks – New Orleans, LA

May 16 – 3Ten @ ACL Live – Austin, TX

May 17 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

May 19 – Bluebird Theatre – Denver, CO

May 22 – Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR

May 23 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

May 26 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA

May 28 – Palace Theater – Los Angeles, CA

