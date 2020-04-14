Melbourne’s RVG return with their highly anticipated second album, Feral. Following their beloved 2017 debut ‘A Quality of Mercy’, RVG perform the tricky alchemy of combining rock’s urgency, punk’s anarchy, and pop’s empathy.

New single, Perfect Day, is the next track from their new album out on the 24th of April on Fire Records.

Frontwoman Romy, who we interviewed recently, explains: “It’s a song about trying to give someone the façade of it being a nice day even though things around them really aren’t good”.

Directed by Geoffrey O’Connor, the dreamlike and majestic music video sees the band in a snowstorm much like the turmoil at the centre of this song. “Movies and TV shows set in the snow have always made me feel happy in a way I cannot quite describe, so filming RVG perform their song 500 times in the middle of a snowstorm was a magical experience. I’m forever indebted to these lovely people and their beautiful music for giving me an excuse to buy a snow machine. I don’t know when or why, but I’m sure I will need it again.”

Recorded at Head Gap studios with producer Victor Van Vugt (PJ Harvey, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Beth Orton), this is RVG’s first full-length release in three years and marks the beginning of a new era for the band.

On the record we said: “On Feral, RVG have created a record that is political in the personal. The lyrics are full of metaphors focusing on the exploration of the individual within the collective, the search for self-freedom, and the release of finding it and rising up against those that try to push us into their neat boxes. It’s a record that is totally of its time and yet could have been written at any point in the last three decades. An oxymoron, a contradiction, dragged into a world of confusion though the road is clear ahead.”

Read our full review of the album here, and check out the new video for Perfect Day below:

Follow RVG on Facebook, Instagram

~

All words by Nathan Whittle. Find his Louder Than War archive here.