To anyone who’s into the underground Manchester live circuit, Partisan are no strangers. LTW’s Emily Oldfield reviewed them back in May 2018. I discovered them live last year at Jimmy’s and was blown away by how tight they were. The new single Mantras explains all.

In an era of bands in an era of shitstorms post Brexit, you need a breath of fresh air. The music scene is healthy as fuck right now and it’s hard pushed to find a shit live band around. No music genres allowed….

Partisan are a Manc band that sound fuck all like a Manc band. Think Teardrop Explodes, The Bunnymen, all the good shit that came out of a dodgy 80’s scene filled with dubious dross. They’ve already released a couple of crackers, with Oxygen and Turn Me On each track sounding too huge for the smaller venues. Mantras sounds like a huge 80’s anthem with a powerhouse chorus and songwriting masterclass. The partnership of Stuart Armstrong (vocals and guitar), Dan Albon (bass) and Leo Stanfield (drums) is perfect. After years of honing their skills they are finally creeping up on you unawares. Most great bands tread the circuit quietly in the background for years (take Slow Readers), then BOOM. The people get it. Listen to this and tell me I’m wrong….

Mantra will be released on Shoutback Records Friday 14th February.

