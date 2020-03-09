Scandinavia certainly seems to be booming territory over the past decade in terms of music output. Today we have the pleasure of premiering the video for ‘Swallow’, the second single from the forthcoming album ‘Prepared For A Nightmare’ by Norwegian post-punk band Mayflower Madame. This is a dreamy love song with nightmarish undertones – a tale about obsession and submission in an intensely absorbing relationship.

Hailing from Oslo, Norway, Mayflower Madame is Trond Fagernes (vocals, guitars, bass), Håvard Haga (guitars) and Ola J. Kyrkjeeide (drums). Their music is a seriously heady concoction of netherworldish sonic dabbling on a canvas of foreboding postpunk beauty wrapped in a psychedelic blanket. Utterly superb.

The accompanying video for ‘Swallow’ was created to visualize the mood of the song, using both symbolic images and color effects. It was directed by Astrid Serck and filmed in Oslo and Niagara Falls.

With their wildly addictive mix of post-punk, shoegaze and psychedelia, Mayflower Madame‘s new album ‘Prepared for a Nightmare’ will be released via French label Only Lovers Records will be releasing this long-play in collaboration with Portland’s Little Cloud Records and Parisian label Icy Cold Records. This album sees the band delving even deeper into their own distinctive blend of psych-noir and post-punk with elements of shoegaze and noise-rock.

“Musically, we would describe ‘Swallow’ as a combination of shady psych-pop and shoegaze with elements of surf and post-punk. Those who are already familiar with our previous work might say it shows a new, more pop-oriented side of the band, but still definitely recognizable as Mayflower Madame,” says frontman Trond Fagernes.

“Swallow’ is a love song – it’s about the dependence and fragility one might feel in a relationship – involving both a fear of and a desire for submission.”

Mayflower Madame formed in 2011, at first rehearsing in a desolate industrial building where they shared space with a carwash company. Their hazy, smoke-laden sound was conceived naturally amidst these gritty surroundings. The band soon recorded a four-track demo. leading them to be named ‘Unsigned Band of the Week’ on one of Norway’s biggest radio stations.

After a few years of playing shows across Scandinavia, carefully honing their sound along the way, Mayflower Madame finally released their debut album ‘Observed in a Dream’ in 2016. Through eight tracks of theatrical psych-gaze exploration and dark romanticism, the album conveyed the wintry feeling of their home country – icy and gloomy, haunting and majestic. This was followed by the ‘Premonition’ EP in 2018, a 4-track collection of apocalyptic love songs, and more touring and festival circuit in France, Germany, UK and Eastern Europe between recording sessions for their second LP.

Mayflower Madame has shared the stage with bands like Killing Joke, Moon Duo, Night Beats, Psychic Ills, Froth, The Underground Youth, Crocodiles, Cosmonauts and La Femme. They have also toured North America and Europe.

‘Swallow’ is out now digitally everywhere. ‘Prepared for a Nightmare’ will be released on March 27 and can be ordered at here.

TOUR DATES

March 27th – Desert Stars Festival – Joshua Tree

March 28th – Bar Sinister – Los Angeles

March 29th – Whistle Stop – San Diego

March 30th – Lunchbox – Phoenix

March 31st – TBA

April 1st – TBA

April 2nd – Lo-Fi – Seattle

April 3rd – Out From The Shadows Festival – Portland

April 4th – Elbo Room – Oakland

Also enjoy their video for the previous single ‘Vultures’:

You can follow developments with Mayflower Madame via their Facebook , YouTube and Spotify

Also keep up with them on Bandcamp, Instagram and Soundcoud.

All words via Paul Scott-Bates. More of Paul’s writing on Louder Than War can be found at his author’s archive . Paul’s website is hiapop Blog and you can follow him on Twitter here , and on Facebook here .