New single “Still Second Rate.” Taken from the album “I am Moron” out April 3. Buy/Stream “I am Moron” here: http://smarturl.it/IAmMoron
Music video produced/directed by The Lovely Eggs
Catch them live for their rescheduled  “I am Moron” UK album tour… Thursday July 16: The Cluny, Newcastle  Friday July 17: Gorilla, Manchester  *SOLD OUT* Saturday July 18: The Brudenell, Leeds  *SOLD OUT* Sunday July 19: Castle and Falcon, Birmingham  *SOLD OUT* Monday July 20: The Portland Arms, Cambridge  *SOLD OUT* Tuesday July 21: Komedia, Brighton  *SOLD OUT* Wednesday July 22: The Loft, Southampton  Thursday July 23: The Fleece, Bristol  *SOLD OUT* Friday July 24: The Garage, London  *SOLD OUT* Saturday July 25: The Bullingdon, Oxford  Wednesday, July 29: Mash House, Edinburgh  Thursday, July 30: CCA, Glasgow  Saturday, August 8: Network, Sheffield Friday, October 23: Heaven, London Friday October 30: The Ritz, Manchester Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelovelyeggs  Twitter: https://twitter.com/thelovelyeggs  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelovelyeggs/ Official Website: http://www.thelovelyeggs.co.uk/

