Hands Off Gretel today release The Angry EP, and have also revealed the video for the first track on the EP, She Thinks She’s Punk Rock N Roll.
The EP and video coincide with the band’s biggest headline tour to date, full remaining shows as below.
MARCH
Thu 12 London Camden Assembly
Fri 13 Brighton Green Door Store
Sat 14 Bristol Thekla
Thu 26 Nottingham Rough Trade
Fri 27 Manchester Deaf Institute
Sat 28 Sheffield Leadmill 2
APRIL
Wed 08 Bridgwater Cobblestones
Thu 09 Exeter Phoenix
Fri 10 Southampton The 1865
Sat 11 Bedford Esquires
Wed 22 Aberdeen Krakatoa
Thu 23 Glasgow Nice N Sleazy
Fri 24 Edinburgh Bannermans
MAY
Wed 06 Cambridge Portland Arms
Thu 07 Birmingham Academy 3
Fri 08 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Sat 09 Buckley Tivoli
Wed 20 Oxford Bullingdon
Thu 21 York Crescent
Fri 22 Blackpool Waterloo
Sat 23 Newcastle Cluny 2