Recently at Fat Tuesday Festival in Hastings we saw this vibrant youthful thrilling young guitar band somehow squeeze life out of a much used form. (Read our review here) Blabbermouth write insanely catchy songs and play them with a precision tightness and an infectious energy. Every song in the set sounded like a single.

They are going to be huge.

upcoming gigs, (more to be announced)

7th March: BLACKMARKET VIP, Hastings (THIS FEELING SHOW)

9th April: JUNGLE JAM – CROWLEYS BAR, Hastings (HEADLINE)

25th July: WONKFEST – THE DOME, LONDON

https://www.facebook.com/thisisblabbermouth/

https://lnkfi.re/youthfulhaze