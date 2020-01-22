Greece’s “synth punk” act Mechanimal (Giannis Papaioanou, Freddie Faulkenberry) unveil the first taste from their forthcoming album, Crux. “Stolen Flesh” arrives with an emotional clip shot and directed by Christos Karalias. “Stolen Flesh” follows the single “Holy Punk” which was a teaser for what’s to come. Mechanimal’s 4th album is out January 27 via Inner Ear.

Giannis P. says about the song: “”Stolen Flesh” is dedicated to the loving memory of a dear friend we lost. It’s about how it feels when you lose a dear person: all the love unveils in its magnitude in a very painful procedure. But we remain here to keep this love and all memories alive by beautifying every little crack and detail in our everyday life.”

“Crux” is the Mechanimal manifesto. It consists of electronic music, spoken word, cut-up images and videos, deconstructed slogans, ideas and actions. A multidimensional collage inspired by the harsh reality, or otherwise the violent regularity that is “enforced” (by the new music industry to home entertainment and by “fake news” to climate change), and at the same time criticized.

Believing that everything is political and that we are all guilty of what is happening, Mechanimal, without limitation, use a fragmented sound palette to describe ten stories of reality deconstructed. From the death-trap of “Ghetto Level” and the raw industrial resonances of “Easy Dead” and “Scavengers” and from the pagan techno of “Razor Tube” and “Vanquish” to the feverish post-punk of “Red Mirror”, Mechanimal want, not only to escape the inherent limitations of each genre, but also to break down the barriers that do not allow all genres to become one.

“Crux” recording sessions began in January 2019 and ended in August at the band’s own studio. This album hosts guest musicians: Jimmy Polioudis (guitars on “Sharon” and “Easy Dead”), Henrik Meierkord (cello on “Scavengers” and “La Poverina Delle Ossa”), Vasiliki Mazaraki (violin on “Scavengers” and “La Poverina Delle Ossa”) and George Theofanidis (guitars in “Red Mirror”).

Mechanimal are on Instagram here. They can be followed on Twitter as @Mech_nimal and Liked on Facebook.

All words by Paul Scott-Bates. More of Paul’s writing on Louder Than War can be found at his author’s archive. Paul’s website is hiapop and you can follow him on Twitter as @hiapop, and on Facebook here.