Texan scuzz-garage quartet, Mean Motor Scooter, premier a new video for the song Aristobrat from their forthcoming EP, Mr Sophistication (out 1st May on Dreamy Life Records).

From a scuzzed up suburban B-movie trash nightmare return the Texan saviors, Mean Motor Scooter, follow up their debut album with yet another blast of sonic organ garage punk to soundtrack the crazy world we’re living in. Chock full of their trademark spikey punk rhythms and choppy guitars that flit and fly over that spacecraft organ sound, while the vocals leap out in sputs and yelps, their new EP is further proof that the band are harnessing their inner-aliens to full effect. They’re spinning in a multiverse of their own making and waiting for you to meet them in a galaxy far away.

Sammy Kidd, guitarist and chief songwriter of the band expands on the new EP: “The songs on Mr. Sophistication tell their own stories but are all connected by a common thread. Part of being a human to me is constantly making decisions that affect the people we love around us as well as ourselves. We are all just as capable of doing amazing things as we are of doing completely heinous things; yet even with the best intentions, sometimes there is simply no right answer. Being human, we also constantly crave to fulfill our desires. Constantly trying to fill the void, while exhausting and terrifying, is a necessary part of existence. There is a certain kind of beauty to personal suffering when it provides growth”.

Check out the video for Aristobrat by Mean Motor Scooter below:

Follow Mean Motor Scooter on Bandcamp, Instagram and Facebook.

~

All words by Nathan Whittle. Find his Louder Than War archive here.