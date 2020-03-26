Back in a far more innocent time when Manchester was baggy and not buggy there was a whole scene of great bands.

One of the best were the New FADS and time has been very, very kind to the band.

This long lost performance of their song ‘Big’ from Granada TV sounds even fresher and inventive today as it did all those decades ago. A brilliant slice of fresh and innovative music with brilliant melodic line and perfectly judged groove playing – almost the perfect track from the period from the much loved cult band.

It really feels like a lifetime ago now when we sat in the warm spring sunshine outside the Barley Moor pub in West Didsbury and I did the band’s first ever interview but the power of music as this track underlines is eternal.

New FADS Facebook page