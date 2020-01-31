Eric Cantona has brought his imperious personality to the new video for Liam Gallagher’s ‘Once’. In the video, he plays up to his nickname – The King.

A die-hard City fan, Gallagher recognises that Cantona transcends any club rivalry,

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Eric Cantona, the last rock ‘n’ roll footballer, star in my video for ‘Once’, “Songs like this don’t come around very often and neither do football players like him,” said Liam.

Cantona is a rock n roll fan wand described the song as one of his favourites of 2019, The new video shows the former Manchester United star passionately singing the track as he swaggers through his vast palace. On his Instagram Cantonaa says, “When two Manchester legends meet, ‘Once’ my song of the year!”

