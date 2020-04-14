In a year of uncertainty it certainly makes sense for Einsturzende Neubauten to be back with us.

The first single, Ten Grand Goldie is from their first new album in over 12 years, Alles in Allem. The video below showcases the pounding drum driven single that is in the vein of Die Interliebendem and feature Blixa Bargeld intoning phrases like “Now you can fix your pants!” over the resounding urgent affray.

The band’s April shows are being hopefully rescheduled due to the virus, and there is still hope that the October North America dates will still be in place