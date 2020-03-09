Rock Paper Scissors is the brand new single from Radio 1 supported Deviant Robots. Real hip-hop direct from Manchester M20. It’s GRiM up north but Manchester’s GRiM Barsmen issues a call to arms about the struggles of finding your way. As he says “There’s too much saying you cant. That’s too much saying you won’t It’s hard to reach for the stars, When there’s so much telling you don’t” GRiM has shown you can overcome the obstacles and establish the path you want.

Their 2019 single The Jester received plays from Radio 1’s Annie Nightingale as well as legendary DJ Janice Long and also attracted interest from Pete Tong’s producer. The Jester has attracted 125,000 streams on Spotify & Soundcloud and counting.

Rock Paper Scissors is the third release from Deviant Robots and they’re bringing out the big guns.

Producer Steve Blood explains the motivation behind the track “After writing faster tunes for a while I really felt the need to write something slow, with heavy beats and strings. My model for the production was Dr Dre. He manages to get a big sound with simple, catchy staccato riffs and that’s what I wanted. When I sent it to Feri (AudioTrip) I asked him if he knew any rappers, he said he did and he sent it to Grim Barsman. From that call, Deviant Robots was born.”

Hailing variously from Manchester, London and Budapest, Deviant Robots are Steve Blood, Manchester’s counter-culture rapper, GRiM Barsman and Budapest-born music producer and Manchester resident Feri Gyemant (Audiofreaks).

The Deviant Robots website is here: deviantrobots.co.uk. You can follow on Twitter as @DeviantRobots

All words by Paul Scott-Bates. More of Paul’s writing on Louder Than War can be found at his author’s archive. Paul’s website is hiapop and you can follow him on Twitter as @hiapop, and on Facebook here.