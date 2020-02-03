Stonehaven songwriter Norquay returns with sprawling symphonic single In Time.

When the muse comes a calling there is no stopping her inspiration. Just ask songwriter/ musician NORQUAY.

Having taken four years away from music due to commitments as a commercial diver, the creative roar within Andrew Norquay has erupted, steering him into finding a new explosive energy and expansive adventure for his alternative rock sound.

Drawing on inspirations which include the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Muse, Radiohead, and Oasis, Aberdeenshire hailing Andrew has breached new imagination and inventive tenacity in the songs bred since his return to the music scene. Lyrically, they explore and challenge personal and social issues within a landscape of growling riffs and fiery melodies. It makes for propositions which leave a lingering impact on thought and any appetite for evocatively rousing rock ‘n’ roll.

And now, after another short break, Norquay is back with his new single In Time.

“In Time is a track of social chaos, conflict, corruption and the problems that we face today in society” explains Andrew. Check it out the video below:

