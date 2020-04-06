Video Premiere: Carol Hodge: Stop Worrying Baby

Carol Hodge releases new single and music video featuring actor Dominic Brunt.

When LTW reviewed her Hold On To That Flame album we called her “The Adele for people into radical politics’, a UK 2018 equivalent to the Tapestry-era Carole King, (and the album) a masterpiece from the margins”. She is back with a new album.

Best known for her work with Crass founder Steve Ignorant, Huddersfield based Carol Hodge is a seven-fingered singer and pianist who has spent much of the last few years on keyboards and backing vocals touring with Steve’s acoustic project Slice Of Life. She was a lead vocalist on the Last Supper tour in 2011 and will be revisiting the Crass material, singing and playing keys on the rescheduled Ignorant tour.

Carol has recently finished recording her second studio album, Savage Purge. Now due for

release on 30th June 2020 (release date postponed due to obvious reasons) on Carol’s own

label, Midnight Stamp, the album was produced by Dave Draper (Kerbdog, Dodgy, Ginger

Wildheart, The Professionals, Jazmin Bean).

This is the first song from the album on general release today.

Stop Worrying Baby is the opening track from the album and sets a poignant but uplifting

tone.

Aesthetically, the music video draws inspiration from the vast cinematic landscapes and slowpaced editing of Joel and Ethan Cohen, with an ambiguous dash of discomfort in the vein of David Lynch and Ben Wheatley. The video begins with Carol driving around the beautiful landscape of West Yorkshire, before encountering a haunting figure from the past.

Said figure is a familiar face to many, Dominic Brunt, who plays Paddy Kirk in ITV’s Emmerdale.

“Dominic has done a superb job of capturing the unsettling and ambiguous tone I had in mind for this video” says Carol. “His character is a mystery; we never find out who he is, or what happened between us. Is he even real, or a figment of my imagination?”

The landscape plays just as important a character in proceedings, with the action taking place in the stunning countryside of Slaithwaite, Linthwaite and Marsden, on the outskirts of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire where Carol is resident:

“There’s something a bit magical about the scenery here, it has a timeless quality to it, the perfect balance of bleak and beautiful”.

Stop Worrying Baby is the second video collaboration between Carol and Mark Richards

(Slaves, Wonk Unit, Maid Of Ace, The Cravats, Dirt Box Disco), a one man artistic factory with a keen ability to film, direct and edit. “It’s been a joy working on this video” says Carol, “I love finding people like Mark and Dominic who pour their huge talents into projects and leave their egos behind. I couldn’t be happier with how this video has turned out, and I hope it provides a little relief during this strange and uncertain period.”

Stop Worrying Baby is released digitally on Monday 6th April, on all online platforms. The Savage Purge album is now available to pre-order on DL,

CD, or red vinyl 12”.

Official Website and shop