Various Artists: Give ‘em A Slap 2 (Diablo)

LP/DL

Released: 30th March 2020

8/10

Diablo release a compilation of current rockabilly, psychobilly and garage bands. Give ‘Em A Slap Vol. 2 is a foot stompin’, bass slappin’ delight.

Diablo Records specialise in rockabilly, psychobilly and garage bands, keeping alive a genre that, though somewhat marginalised, is still going strong. This compilation, a follow up to 2014’s Give ‘em A Slap Volume 1, is described as “one of the best…compilations around. (Having) heard over 50 bands, this is the 16 (we’ve) chosen.’

From the moment the first song kicks in, Karolitve by Gorilla, it’s hard to disagree with that opinion, for over the 16 tracks it’s a foot stompin’ delight, with very little let up in quality. Rockabilly, and its offshoots of psychobilly and garage, was always one of the most exciting rock n roll forms, that harks back to the original shock of 50s rock n roll and being a teenager. This compilation brings together bands from Hungary, Copenhagen, London, Mexico, the Basque Country, France, Rotterdam, Sao Paulo, Finland, Cornwall and Hong Kong. It’s truly an international melange of maniac rockabilly rousting, psychobilly power and garage gyrations.

Highlights include the 50s twang of Moonshine Stalkers’ Eye Spy, the short and stunning Los Curenos del Diablo by The Machetes, the crazed bass-slapping of Voices In My head by Dead Rabbits, the manic, sax-driven beat of Take Me Home by Screamers & Sinners, the spine chills of LTW favourites The Eyelids with You Make Me A Zombie, the 50s roustabout dancing charms of Time Bomb Girls’ Sobranclha Sevagem, and the cool Hong Kong Stomp by The Triplejacks.

It’s a great selection that should have you tracking down the individual bands and, if you haven’t already, discovering a scene that is still going strong based on the music here.

Music for hot rods.

~

You can find Diablo Records online here, on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

All words by Mark Ray. More writing by Mark Ray can be found at his author archive. And he can be found on Twitter, Instagram and WordPress