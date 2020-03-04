The final Undercover Festival comes back to its roots in Woking Surrey for an explosive finale on the 6th & 7th March 2020.

Yes small festivals are two a penny “BUT you won’t find anything like Undercover especially in the South East”

Now in our eight consecutive year in March 2020, back in Woking Surrey for our last ever Undercover Festival a small independent alternative music festival including punk, post punk, Ska and much more at The Fiery Bird Venue Woking Surrey.

We believe we have a reputation for being one of the friendliest small festivals out there, while we have downsized in venue size we still have an alternative music line up that any lover of alternative music will find more than appealing.

“It’s been somewhat of a nomadic existence for Undercover since we first emerged in 2013 from the ashes of the VLR stage of the much missed GuilFest. Undercover back in the Woking area via 3 stints at Bisley, 1 visit to Brighton, 2 trips to the seaside in Margate, then one outing to Tufnell Park London, finally back at the Fiery Bird after last September presenting to you a veritable feast of alternative delights collectively called “Undercover Festival”

Plans are in place for an even better Undercover, we are putting the finishing touches to what we believe is a mouth-watering alternative music event with none of that X Factor schmaltz here”; said Festival Organiser Mick Moriarty.

“Sadly this will be our last Undercover as all good things have to come to an end and it is fitting that for our last festival we are back where it all started in the Woking area” added Mick

Our message is come along and find out what the fuss is about.

Full details / LINE UP / FAQs / Tickets etc see www.undercoverfest.com



Tickets are available online or paper tickets (remember them?) from All Ages Records in Camden, Banquet Records in Kingston Surrey, or at face value (plus gifts from) Sounds of the Suburbs RecordsRuislip.

Plus many other bands of ALL AGES to whet the appetite of any lover of alternative music.

As we say at Undercover

“See Ya Down The Front”

~ ~ ~ FULL LINE UP ~ ~ ~

Johnny Moped (Sat)

Subhumans (Sat)

Roddy Radiation & The Skabilly Rebels (with Roddy Byers from The Specials) (Fri)

The HoT Rods touring in 2020 in memory of Barrie Masters, Eddie & The Hot Rods (Sat)

Chelsea (Fri)

MENACE (Fri)

XSLF (Fri)

Radical Dance Faction (Fri)

Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons (Sat)

dragSTER (Sat)

Diablofurs (Sat)

Screaming Dead (Sat)

R.E.D – Religion Equals Decay (Sat)

Stone Heroes (Sat)

G.Y.B (Sat)

No Lip (Fri)

RAGE DC (Fri)

WitchDoktors (Sat)

The Fanzines (Sat)

Wyrd Sisters (Fri & Sat)

Not forgetting two Undercover stalwarts Mr (part of the Undercover Furniture) the one and only “Keefy” Keith Woodhouse MC (Radio Woking) and Trev Bossom spinning tunes in between bands

Plus the breath taking projections for bands all the way from Wales Mr Dimlo Sighs

Line up subject to change at short notice