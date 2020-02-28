The biggest indoor arena in Britain, and most expensive in Europe, is set to be built in Manchester. In a city full  of venues this is yet another booming addition to add to the huge gig economy in the city.

The £350m project, which will have a capacity of 23,500, is set to host over 120 music and sports events per year – creating more than

The new arena will also be home to the largest standing space for an indoor venue in the UK – with room for over 10,000 people.

American development and investment company Oak View Group (OVG) is collaborating with City Football Group (CFG) to bring the arena to the Eastlands area – where it will sit right alongside the Etihad Stadium.

The new venue will surpass Manchester Arena as the biggest in Britain – with the long-standing Victoria Station site currently accommodating 21,000 people.

It will also be one of the most sustainable – incorporating an energy-efficient design to support Manchester’s Zero Carbon 2038 strategy.

Current predictions suggest the project will take three years to complete.

A planning is being put to the town hall. If approved, the arena could be open by 2023.

 

