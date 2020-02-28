The biggest indoor arena in Britain, and most expensive in Europe, is set to be built in Manchester. In a city full of venues this is yet another booming addition to add to the huge gig economy in the city.

The £350m project, which will have a capacity of 23,500, is set to host over 120 music and sports events per year – creating more than

The new arena will also be home to the largest standing space for an indoor venue in the UK – with room for over 10,000 people.

Oak View Group

American development and investment company Oak View Group (OVG) is collaborating with City Football Group (CFG) to bring the arena to the Eastlands area – where it will sit right alongside the Etihad Stadium.

The new venue will surpass Manchester Arena as the biggest in Britain – with the long-standing Victoria Station site currently accommodating 21,000 people.

It will also be one of the most sustainable – incorporating an energy-efficient design to support Manchester’s Zero Carbon 2038 strategy.

Current predictions suggest the project will take three years to complete.

A planning is being put to the town hall. If approved, the arena could be open by 2023.