Win a pair of tickets to The Toy Dolls 40th Anniversary Tour:

For our latest ticket competition we have again teamed up with promoters Gigbox, and are delighted to be able to offer a PAIR of tickets to see The Toy Dolls live in London.

To celebrate the bands 40th Anniversary they are heading out on the road, performing all across Europe including four dates in the UK: Edinburgh, South Shields, Manchester, and London.

Both the South Shields and Manchester dates have sold out in advance.

As such we are pleased to be able to offer up a PAIR of tickets for the London date:

Saturday 18th April 2010

Kentish Town O2 Forum,

London

For this date the support will be the Angelic Upstarts.

To get your hands on the tickets simply answer this fiendishly difficult question.

Q. The Toy Dolls released their debut 7″ 40 years ago via G.B.H. Records – What was it called?

To enter you MUST email your answer using the subject line Toy (if you don’t our hi-tech team will direct it straight to the bin), along with your full name and address inc a real email to: shop(at)louderthanwar(dot)com

We need a real email as that is how we notify the winner.

Terms & Conditions:

Tickets are provided by Gigbox Ltd

Competition entries are limited to one per person/address; multiple entries will be disqualified.

You must provide a full name, valid email and postal address (Winners notified by email, tickets will be sent to postal address)

No cash alternative is offered

No travel, accommodation, food, drink etc expenses are provided.

Competition closes 2100hrs Sunday 9th February 2020

Toy Dolls online:

