Having taken the Pop-Rock world by storm off the back of their acclaimed album and supporting slot with P!nk, three piece powerhouse Bang Bang Romeo bring their Beautiful World tour to Europe and the U.K.

The band have gone from strength to strength over the past few years, exciting listeners and gig attendees alike. Last year’s album A HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY was met with widespread critical praise and the launch of their biggest tour yet.

The band will be headlining shows throughout the month, bringing their captivating combination of heartfelt, empathetic songwriting and explosive live performances to a venue near you.

Bang Bang Romeo will play:

01/04/20​ Edinburgh, UK​​​ Caves

02/04/20​ Leeds, UK​​​ City Varieties

03/04/20​ Sheffield, UK​​​ Leadmill

09/04/20​ Manchester, UK​​ Gorilla

10/04/20​ London, UK​​​ Bush Hall

14/04/20​ Vienna, Austria ​​​Das Werk

15/04/20​ Zürich, Switzerland​​ Exil

16/04/20​ Munich, Germany​​ Milla

18/04/20​ Cologne, Germany​​ Helios 37

20/04/20​ Berlin, Germany​​ Privatclub

21/04/20​ Hamburg, Germany ​​HeadCRASH

22/04/20​ Amsterdam, Holland ​​Melkweg

23/04/20​ Antwerp, Belgium​​ Trix

25/04/20​ Paris, France​​​ Nouveau Casino

30/04/20​ Dublin, Ireland ​​​Whelans

01/05/20​ Belfast, N. Ireland​​ McHughs

And to make sure you aren’t the guy at gigs that awkwardly mumbles along cause he doesn’t know the worlds, have a listen to BBR here and here.