Bang Bang Romeo U.K. Tour

Bang Bang Romeo U.K. Tour

Having taken the Pop-Rock world by storm off the back of their acclaimed album and supporting slot with P!nk, three piece powerhouse Bang Bang Romeo bring their Beautiful World tour to Europe and the U.K.

The band have gone from strength to strength over the past few years, exciting listeners and gig attendees alike. Last year’s album A HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY was met with widespread critical praise and the launch of their biggest tour yet.

The band will be headlining shows throughout the month, bringing their captivating combination of heartfelt, empathetic songwriting and explosive live performances to a venue near you.

Bang Bang Romeo will play:

01/04/20​ Edinburgh, UK​​​ Caves
02/04/20​ Leeds, UK​​​ City Varieties
03/04/20​ Sheffield, UK​​​ Leadmill
09/04/20​ Manchester, UK​​ Gorilla
10/04/20​ London, UK​​​ Bush Hall
14/04/20​ Vienna, Austria ​​​Das Werk
15/04/20​ Zürich, Switzerland​​ Exil
16/04/20​ Munich, Germany​​ Milla
18/04/20​ Cologne, Germany​​ Helios 37
20/04/20​ Berlin, Germany​​ Privatclub
21/04/20​ Hamburg, Germany ​​HeadCRASH
22/04/20​ Amsterdam, Holland ​​Melkweg
23/04/20​ Antwerp, Belgium​​ Trix
25/04/20​ Paris, France​​​ Nouveau Casino
30/04/20​ Dublin, Ireland ​​​Whelans
01/05/20​ Belfast, N. Ireland​​ McHughs

And to make sure you aren’t the guy at gigs that awkwardly mumbles along cause he doesn’t know the worlds, have a listen to BBR here and here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here