Thee Hypnotics have confirmed the full supporting bill for upcoming UK and European tour. In addition to topping the bill at the Fuzzville Festival in Alicante in Spain, the legendary testifiers will be bringing their devastating live show to Birmingham, Leeds, London, Ramsgate, Southampton and Cardiff.

Each date will have a different support act and adding to the ramalama are rockers Black Bombers (Birmingham), Teeside punk’n’rollers Johnny Seven (Leeds), downtuned desert rockers Sky Valley Mistress and chronicler of the dark Suzie Stapleton (London), grunge revivalists The Nightmares (Ramsgate) and punk rockers The Glorias (Southampton).

Suzie Stapleton will also support in Cardiff.

Featuring the classic line-up of co-founders Jim Jones (vocals) and Ray Hanson (guitar), with Phil Smith (drums) and Jeremy Cottingham (bass), Thee Hypnotics reunited in 2018 after a 20-year hiatus to play sold-out dates across the UK and Europe in support of the career-spanning and re-mastered vinyl boxset, Righteously Recharged.

“We’re really pleased to be joined by so many good bands,” says frontman Jim Jones. “It means that each and every night of this tour is going to be offering more bang for your buck. You’ll definitely be getting a proper night out.”

Tickets for all the shows are available via Thee Hypnotics’ website at theehypnotics.com

Thee Hypnotics play

MARCH 2020

19 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham UK (w/Black Bombers)

20 – The Warehouse, Leeds UK (w/Johnny Seven)

21 – The Dome, London UK (w/Sky Valley Mistress and Suzie Stapleton)

22 – Music Hall, Ramsgate UK (w/The Nightmares)

24 – The Joiners, Southampton UK (w/The Glorias)

25 – The Globe, Cardiff (w/Suzie Stapleton)

28 – Fuzzville, Alicante ES