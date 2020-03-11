Warrington’s very own funk soul brothers The Winachi Tribe are back with a tune to bring a smile to your face this summer. They’re already primed and ready to hit the festivals with their funky bag of tricks and Italian clobber. Wayne Carey checks it out….

One of the U.K’s most funked up bands teams up with one of Italy’s most iconic fashion brands for an exciting collaboration!!!

Spring // Summer 2020 will see Electro Funk collective ‘The Winachi Tribe’ embark on a tour to promote the release of their new single ‘Funky But Chic’…a collaboration with Italian fashion giants ‘Pantofola d’Oro’. The tour will coincide with the release of the ‘Pantfola d’Oro – Winachi Collection’ trainers which have been exclusively designed by the iconic Italian brand. 2020 will see the band performing a number of dates in the U.K, Europe and a headline performance at the prestigious red carpet ‘2020 ISSA Awards’ in Atlanta, Georgia 1st August.

Every now and again I like a good blast of Northern funk to take me away from it all and this one does it big time. Winachi are at it again with their groovy arsenal of bongo madness flecked with upbeat guitar solos and Liam’s sometimes falsetto vocals adding to the funked up summer vibes. Recorded in California with producer John X (David Bowie) you can see why! And the videos just get better. A warehouse robbery that starts with Liam busting some major moves in his car as the getaway driver, while involving nicking their own trainers and a car chase scene just has to fuckin work! A welcome return!

