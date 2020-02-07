The Psychedelic Furs: New Single, New Album and they play live at the Royal Albert Hall 14th May 2020

New album ‘Made of Rain’ out 1st May 2020. Single ‘Don’t Believe’ out now, and the very special UK gig is 14 May 2020.

Ged Babey gave you his version of the Rise & Fall and Rise Again of the Psychedelic Furs in August last year and Phil Ross gave us this account of a triumphant gig at the Roundhouse in October 2019. And now… out of the blue…

The Psychedelic Furs release their new album, their first in nearly 30 years, ‘Made Of Rain,’ through Cooking Vinyl on May 1st 2020 A single, ‘Don’t Believe,’ is available to stream now and download when you pre-order the album from HERE

To celebrate the release of ‘Made Of Rain’ The Psychedelic Furs have announced a very special show at the renowned Royal Albert Hall in London (May 14th). This show will feature exclusive performances of the new album along with the band’s fabulous and unforgettable hits. Tickets go on general sale today, Friday 7th February.

From its exhilarating opening bars, Made Of Rain – sounds like The Psychedelic Furs and them alone. It’s a joy to hear again, fresher than ever. Their peerless permutations of art, aggression and ambience drive the dynamics, and it’s always been this originality which has set them apart, a cut above. The album was produced by Richard Fortus, whilst mixing duties were handled by Tim Palmer (David Bowie, U2, Robert Plant).

‘Made Of Rain’ will be available on Gatefold double 12” vinyl, CD, cassette and digital download with exclusive and signed items available from the band’s Official Store.

And here is the single on Youtube…..

Certain people of a certain age are gonna be very excited about this! And the rest can no longer dismiss the Furs as a heritage act trading on nostalgia. They are back – and as good as ever.

