The Lovely Eggs: New single/video, album and April tour – news eggstravaganza

For the last two years, The Lovely Eggs have sat back and watched England and the rest of the planet slowly eat itself. Their new album ‘I am Moron’ (released 3rd April on Egg Records) is the result of their observations, a relentless analysis of a modern culture that is bringing the world to its knees. ‘This Decision’ is the first taste of that new album – an outright attack on greed and mindless consumerism and a fierce defence of a no-frills lifestyle they have chosen to pursue.

‘This Decision’ goes further than capturing the zeitgeist of Brexit Britain. It’s about choice and the lack of choice in society. This decision is all mine. Is it? “For the video we wanted something with the pedal to the frigging floor,” explains frontwoman Holly Ross. “The track is pretty intense so we wanted something to match that and to take a pop at the moronic relentless capitalist culture that we’re surrounded by these days.”

‘I am Moron’ is the follow up to their critically acclaimed 2017 album ‘This is Eggland’. It is their second album co-produced and mixed by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Tame Impala) and continues their journey through Eggland into the unknown.

Throughout their 13-year career, The Lovely Eggs have embraced isolation. Both metaphorically and geographically the married couple have chosen to shun the social conventions of normal life and dedicated their band and their life to the pursuit of what feels right. Operating out of their hometown of Lancaster, The Lovely Eggs are lonely pioneers and self-confessed kings of idiocy. Working in an industry whose currency is money, success and nepotism, The Lovely Eggs want none of it. They call out everything fake and plastic about the music industry and demand you to re-evaluate on their terms. They’re undoubtedly the most real band in Britain, operating in a world when true authenticity is hard to find. They have also spent more time on hold to the Working Tax credit hotline than any other band on the planet.

‘I Am Moron’ was self recorded by the band in Lancaster (“The Twin Peaks of Northern England”) between Lancaster Musicians Co-op and their home. During the recording, Lancaster Musicians Co-op was threatened with closure, so the band put their album on hold to fight the eviction. While the band were writing the album, they became fascinated by the Mars One program- a global project which aims to establish a permanent human settlement on Mars. Applicants are offered a one-way ticket- never to see earth again. This fascinated Holly and David who drew parallels between this mission and their own isolation as a band.

Here we present the first fruits of their new album, This Decision.

Catch The Lovely Eggs live in April 2020 for the ‘I am Moron’ UK album tour:

April 2020

Thur 9 The Cluny, Newcastle

Fri 10 The Brudenell Social Club, Leeds *SOLD OUT*

Sat 11 The Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

Sun 12 The Bullingdon, Oxford

Mon 13 The Fleece, Bristol

Tues 14 The Loft, Southampton

Wed 15 The Portland Arms, Cambridge *SOLD OUT*

Thur 16 Komedia, Brighton

Fri 17 The Garage, London

Sat 18 Gorilla, Manchester *SOLD OUT*

May 2020

Fri 1 The Mash House, Edinburgh

Sat 2 CCA, Glasgow

Tickets available HERE

All words by Nathan Whittle. Find his Louder Than War archive here.