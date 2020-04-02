The Lovely Eggs

I Am Moron

Egg Records

Release Date: 3rd April

Buy the album here.

LTW favourites The Lovely Eggs return on top form with album number six. If you thought This Is Eggland was a cracker (sorry), then get your ears around this. Psych punk at it’s height, again produced by Flaming Lips magician David Fridmann it’s one of the albums of the year reckons Wayne Carey.

I Am Moron was self recorded by the band in Lancaster (The Twin Peaks Of Northern England) between Lancaster Musicians Co-op and their home. During the recording, Lancaster Musicians Co-op was threatened with clocure, so the band put their album on hold to fight the eviction.

While the band were writing the album, they became fascinated by the Mars One program, a global project which aims to establish a permanent human settlement on Mars. Applicants are offered a one way ticket, never to see Earth again. This fascinated Holly and David who drew paralells between this mission and their own isolation as a band.

Long Stem Carnations is a nice return opening track which starts psych and ends psych, with the drone entrance and exit sandwiching a punk pop distorted Blondie-esque tune that bubbles and bursts with pure Eggs sound. Holly and David are back! You Can Go Now is infectious and funny at times, with lyrics that are like a clear out of all the things Holly doesn’t want. Anthea Turner is on the list as are magic mushrooms, quadraphonic steroids, zip lock freshness. Another fuzzy romp of pop psych, and an infectious as fuck chorus with Fridmann arsing around with the effects.

This Decision is a proper punk blaster if you’ve already heard it. Another refreshing bit of scuzz with Holly claiming “It’s all part of the design”. You’ve Got The Ball is a hypnotic builder with a repetitive mantra which turns into “You’ve got the balls” and climaxes in a fuzzball of mad shit we all know and love from the duo.

Bearpit is just an excellent roar of a punk blast which questions the essence of working class freedom. It’s going to sound fierce as fuck when they return live. I Wanna is another punked up Blondie-esque anthem which a catchy bass line and riff topped with an ace chorus and rather than having a clear out Holly now wants loads of other shit like wagon wheels and happy meals. One minute they are full on punk, next minute they pen an ace hook. It reminds me of those heady days of Hole and Babes In Toyland.

24 Eyes is another bad burst of punk with distorted vocals and barking mad lyrics. Its the knack of that simple riff and drum rhythm they master to produce that unique Eggs sound. The Mothership is the beauty piece of the album, a mellow affair with Holly’s vocals bordering on perfection. An ethereal song that makes you feel like you’re floating in space.

Don’t let it fool you though. Insect Repellent is a proper fierce tune with a dirty riff and launches a gonzo style attack against the middle classes. “Boy George, repellent” Excellent and mad with another burst towards the end having a dig throughout. Digital Hair is bonkers with my favourite line on the album “The pigeons eat chicken from the streets that we’re sick in”. Funny as fuck, short as fuck, punk as fuck. Even the vicar’s a snitch…

Still Second Rate had to be the next single, blasting straight in from the start with the catchy combo of Holly and David. I even had the grand daughter rocking out to this one! Check the video below. It’s a barking mad dayglo fuzz. It go proper weitrd as fuck psych in parts with some earsplitting guitar effects that give you a headrush. Closing track New Dawn chills the fuck out for the last six minutes and gives you that feeling of landing on a lonely planet with your one way ticket. A pleasing mantra yet again to bring you down from the punk thrill of a ride through the full album. And so it ends on a loop just to give you that spaced out psych nod to the music The Lovely Eggs reward us with. Dave Fridmann has done a great job yet again to get THAT Eggs sound and this is another leap forward from the Father and Mother of Eggland.

Website

Words by Wayne Carey who writes for Louder Than War. His author profile is here and you can catch his website here