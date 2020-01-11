Dirty Water Records announce the release of the latest songs from Austin, TX’s The Ghost Wolves. “Let’s Go To Mars” will be available Worldwide 7 February on 7” vinyl and digital.

Formed in 2010 and hardly taking time to sit since then, The Ghost Wolves create, record and tour at a dizzying clip. Blending rock n’ roll, punk rock, garage and blues with electronic elements, the duo has earned a reputation as one of the hardest working bands in the modern rock n’ roll underground, touring internationally for almost 8 years straight, with nearly 1000 shows between them in 23+ countries including most of Western Europe, USA, U.K., and Japan.

Carley and drummer Jonny Wolf, have been married for seven years. Rock n’ roll is their genre, but the Austin, Texas-based duo explores a wider palette of sounds than just the guitar and drums. Jonny keeps an analog synthesizer and a tape delay box behind his kit, often reaching with a drum stick clenched in hand to smash the keys or spin a knob. Space rays, low rumbles, tape noise, and other unidentifiable noises roll over Carley’s thunderous one-string guitar tones and helium-pitch vocal lines. She recently scored a gig as a cartoon character in a kid’s show, playing the lead singer of a teenage punk band. “It was a dream come true.” She remarks in her natural Betty Boop voice.

The Ghost Wolves’name comes from a family history on Carley’s side. “I was raised with a pack of wolf hybrid and northern dogs on my parent’s ranch in central Texas, in the hill country. We’d have a bunch at once, sometimes as many as 11 or 12. My dad is an animal whisperer kind of guy and would rescue them from bad situations because they don’t make great pets for most people. But with a lot of love and room to run, they became members of our family.” Carley remembers. “When we started the band, we would take some of them on tour with us. They’re our mascots, security, merch sellers, and best friends on the road. And when they die, we really feel it, we miss them so much.”

An uncontrolled fire, or an explosion, maybe the perfect way to describe the experience of seeing The Ghost Wolves play live. No two shows are alike, and the audience is as much a participatory body as they are paying guests of the band. Carley Wolf is constantly engaging them, urging them to sing and dance, turning her up amps louder, while Jonny hits the drums harder and harder, until all present enter a feverous trance and the walls of the club seem to be ready to come apart. “If we don’t walk off stage drenched to our underwear in sweat, it was a bad gig,” Jonny says. “That’s how we gauge if we sucked or we did well. By our sweat levels.”

Check out the video for Let’s Go To Mars below:

The Ghost Wolves will be heading out on a European tour in support of the single from the end of the month.

Europe 2020

31/01/2020 – Lüdenscheid, DE – Panoptikum

01/02/2020 – Utrecht, NL – DB’s

05/02/2020 – Brighton, UK – Hope and Ruin

06/02/2020 – Bristol, UK – Elmer’s

07/02/2020 – London, UK – The Finsbury

08/02/2020 – Groningen, NL – Vera

11/02/2020 – Osnabrück, DE – Whisky’s

12/02/2020- Koln, DE – Sonic Ballroom

14/02/2020 – Essen, DE – Freakshow

15/02/2020 – Finnentrop, DE – Blaues Hays

16/02/2020 – Mannheim, DE – Blau

19/02/2020 – Torino, IT – Blah Blah

20/02/2020 – Castiglion Fiorentino, Arezzo, IT – Velvet Underground

21/02/2020 – Madonna dell’albero, Ravenna, IT – Bronson Cafe

22/02/2020 – Roma, IT – Trenta Formiche

23/02/2020 – Rapolano Terme, Siena, IT – Cacio e Pere

All words by Nathan Whittle. Find his Louder Than War archive here.