Don’t panic.

Get smart.

The FAC is a leading organisation for musicians and have been quick to offer practical advice. Advice is changing quickly but this is what we know so far.

It’s also advisable to seek information about insurance coverage ahead of committing to any expenditure. The FAC’s up to date advice is here.

The Corona virus is the biggest disruption to daily life since the war.

The world population is coming to terms with how to deal with it and the music industry has its own unique problems. A culture built on community, close proximity of people and travel is posed a unique set of problems.

Daily cancellations of tours by BTS, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, Mariah Carey, Slipknot, Andy Lau, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Foals, Khalid, Mabel, Maluma, The National, New Order, Pixies, Ruel, Sam Fender, Set It Off, Stormzy and X Ambassadors is the tip of the iceberg and the list is growing steadily.

Music analysts are trying to work out the potential size of the coronavirus threat to the $54 billion global music industry. While nobody knows how the worldwide epidemic will pan out, analysts say that music may lose $5 billion.

Will big festivals till happen? will promoters be able to survive as there is no insurance cover for cancelling due to ‘an act of god’ we need workarounds and we need situations –