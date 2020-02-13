LTW faves and written about first on the site, The Blinders announce new album, FANTASIES OF A STAY AT HOME PSYCHOPATH

The Blinders have announced their new album, Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath, out on May 8th via Modern Sky UK. The band have also shared ‘Circle Song’, the first single to be taken from the album, as well as a run of live dates throughout May.

A dark blues-waltz underpinned by propulsive bass and evocatively prosaic lyricism, the track straddles the lines between ode and lament while addressing life’s confusing crossroads. The track is accompanied by an arresting video, which cuts between the band performing and wandering the atmospherically bleak landscape of the Peak District.

The track is the first to be taken from their upcoming album, Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath, which was recorded at Manchester’s Eve Studios alongside producer Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey, Anna Calvi), and mixed by Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse).

The follow-up to their critically acclaimed debut album, Columbia, released in 2018, the album explores existential despair, mental health and society’s ills in a time of planetary crisis, and is both a riposte to, and commentary on, the rise of populist ideology. Delivering a blistering collection of powerful tracks, Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath is imbued with the visceral energy of IDLES, the twisted melodies of solo-era Lennon and the darkness of the Bad Seeds.

Following the album’s release, the band will head out on a run of intimate dates, with shows in Edinburgh, Hull, London and Southampton, between slots at festivals including Live At Leeds, Sound City, Hit The North and Sonic Wave, with much more to be announced. Full dates and information can be found below.

In the shadow of Brexit and the climate crisis, The Blinders return with their unique brand of outspoken anthemicism and a sensational album to rouse awareness and inject vital energy into a bleak 2020. Combined with their blistering live energy, get ready for The Blinders to accelerate furiously into the limelight.

MAY TOUR DATES

1st – Live At Leeds Festival, Leeds

2nd – Sound City, Liverpool

3rd – Hit The North Festival, Newcastle

19th – Caves, Edinburgh

20th – Welly Club, Hull

21st – 100 Club, London

22nd – Joiners, Southampton

23rd – O2 Academy 2, Leicester

24th – Sonic Wave Festival, Birmingham

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Monday 17th February, and will be available here: theblindersofficial.com