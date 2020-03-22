The Battery Farm: Poet Boy – new single and video

The Battery Farm are back after the scuzz punk wonk madness of Crude Oil Water. This next single Poet Boy cranks it up even more with a tinge of Mancunian punk flavour and bile says Wayne AF Carey.

With a slow build that creates a stark background and proper Manc attitude, you’d expect an indie tune here. Yet this is The Battery Farm here and you can feel that crushing sound waiting to burst in the background with a menacing and rolling bass line. Then it goes fucking mental! A wall of sound which crashes back down with the lyrics “He is a lie” which slams straight back in. A total burst of scuzz punk wonk that thrills the ears!

Just for a note! The pub in the background is a Manchester staple in Ancoats that shut down after 20 years. My dad almost ending up being landlord at one point! How fuckin’ strange is that? I nearly ended up living there! And it will stick to Mancunian tradition by being a Joey Holts pub!

The Battery Farm are:

Ben Corry: Vocals/Guitar, Dominic Corry: Guitar, Paul Worrall: Bass, Sam Parkinson: Drums

Live Dates: (COVID19 permitting…)

15 th May 2020 – The Globe, Glossop

17 th May 2020 – After All Festival, Manchester

18 th July 2020 – Ulltra Festival, York

28 th August 2020 – Bank Top Tavern, Oldham

30 th October 2020 – Deaf Institute, Manchester

Photo Credit: Gemma Corry.

Words by Wayne Carey who writes for Louder Than War. His author profile is here and you can catch his website here