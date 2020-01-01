The Battery Farm

Crude Oil Water

Self Release

DL – All available platforms

Fuckin ell! What a start to 2020. The Battery Farm return with a wonk fest of a tune. 97/91 was a brutal tune that turned me on to this North Manc band. Proper scuzz punk full of ideas, following in the steps of bands like Tinfoils, Check em out.

Crude Oil Water is their third single since forming in March 2019. It was recorded at Vibe Recording Studios in Manchester, produced by Dean Glover and mastered by Pete Maher.

It’s a song about dehumanization and the ease with which Human Beings objectify each other for entertainment and gratification, framed through the prism of someone watching strangers drown in a crude oil pit. Sound-wise, it is something of a departure from what they’ve released previously, employing more Post Punk elements than before.

Proper weird as fuck with a proper acid sounding bassline. A total mad as fuck tune that has elements of grunge, Evil Blizzard, industrial. Proper going for the jugular with this one. Last single I Am A Man was punk grunge rage. This raises the bar.

And I fuckin’ love that bass!!

Words by Wayne Carey who writes for Louder Than War. His author profile is here and you can catch his website here