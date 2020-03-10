Tallinn Music Week has postponed to August from its April slot. Europe’s best showcase festival which has long been a LTW favourite with its great line up of bands and it’s well thought out panels felt it could not take the risk of the growing virus crisis.

SXSW cancelled a couple of weeks ago and Coachella festival is rumoured to be next. It’s possibly going to be the story across all musical and cultural events in the next few weeks as the world attempts to get on top of the virus.

Yesterday LTW wondered if live screening events and festivals behind closed doors would be one solution?