Acclaimed chronicler of the dark Suzie Stapleton has announced a special digital release to raise funds to help injured and displaced wildlife affected by the Australian fires.

This digital release of Stapleton’s new single ‘Thylacine’ comes with an exclusive, previously unreleased track called ‘Song of Murray’s Brigade’. This is an musical adaptation of a 1940 poem by Australian bush poet Banjo Paterson. Stapleton performs acoustic guitar and vocals on the track, and acclaimed cellist Gareth Skinner also contributes a haunting performance. Bassist Gavin Jay from Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind, and Stranglers’ drummer Jim Macaulay play on ‘Thylacine’.

The thylacine, also known as the Tasmanian Tiger, was a dog like mammal that inhabited Australia. Intensive hunting encouraged by bounties is generally blamed for it’s extinction. The last known thylacine died in captivity in 1936.

Explaining the release, Stapleton says: “Many of the species that have been affected by these fires were already threatened or endangered due to factors such as habitat loss from land clearing for agriculture and urban development, invasive species, and pressures from extreme heat caused by climate change and ongoing drought.“

She continues: “These fires pose a huge threat for their ongoing survival, but we still have a chance to help and ensure that they don’t end up in the history books next to the thylacine.”

This digital release is available for £5, though you can pay what you want and there is no upper limit. 100% of proceeds will go to Wildlife Victoria and you can get your copy here.

You can catch Suzie Stapleton when she plays:

JANUARY

24 – The Brunswick Hove, Brighton (with The Damn Shebang)

25 – Rough Trade, Bristol (with headliner Emily Breeze and National Treasure)