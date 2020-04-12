One day, somehow, we will get to the other side of this and we will need to salvage the things we love.

One of them is the grass roots live music venue.

Up and down the UK they are the platform on which our culture is built. The closure caused by the virus has, of course, knocked many of them for six.

Many may never reopen unless drastic action is taken.

The Ferret in Preston is a much loved music venue and key to the music in the town and beyond. They have launched a crowd funder to try and get through this period.

Please contribute what you can to the crowdfund here.

Any other venues who need to get the word out please get in touch here.