Subway Sect release single on Xmas Day. How High The Walls produced by and featuring Mick Jones.

Never ones for following convention and doing things in a commercially-minded fashion, the legendary and ever-evolving Subway Sect have released a new track, or single as they used to be called today, on Christmas Day.

How High The Walls comes from the forthcoming album Moments Like These which is released in April 2020. The song and album is produced by Mick Jones (is it really necessary to put The Clash/B.A.D in brackets after his name?) who plays upright piano on this track.

It’s a download only – with no ‘pre-listen’ available so you’ll have to trust me on it’s greatness – download from here

This is the crisp, upbeat, Club Left, Sect-go-Northern Soul type sound rather than the lo-fi Velvets sound of Vic Godards latest (solo) album Mum’s Revenge and you can actually hear the influence of Mick Jones as he brings out the best in the band of old chums.

Vic Godard says:

When I was at school in the 70’s we were given books by Albert Camus to study in French. I really got into them so read a few more in translation. From then on I’ve always relished being in hopeless situations but have a positive Mr Micawber-like voice in my head. Usually something actually does turn up to resolve the situation and I’ve always kept my head just enough above water to breathe. So this song explains my situation over a beat and riff I came up with in the 90’s when I was an upstart Transport Manager at the Post Office spending all my wages on R’n’B hip-hop and dancehall CDs.

It has lots of musical parts that fit together like a jig-saw. Alongside the regular Sect, it features 4 different keyboard players; myself and Simon Rivers sharing an electric, Mick Jones on an upright and David Collard on the organ (alongside the regular Sect, Sean McLusky, Chris Bostock and Johnny Britton)

Download the track from bandcamp and enjoy what’s left of the seasons holiday.

All words by Ged Babey