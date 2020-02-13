Steel Panther

O2 Academy Brixton, London

7 Feb 2020

Lock up your daughters, sons, kittens and puppies because the Steel Panther are heading to London for a night of debauched rock’n’roll mayhem. Paul Grace photographs and has a blast.

For one night only, Steel Panther bring their faux-testosterone glam-rock pantomime-party to the capital. Oh my goodness me I’m so excited (genuinely!) and judging by the deafening screams, so are most of the audience. In fact, I haven’t heard the Academy this loud since Bros played here last year!

As the intro track fades (Van Halen’s Everybody Wants Some!!), the screaming increases, and Steel Panther burst onto stage in an explosion of light, smoke and CO2. They launch immediately into a fiery version of Eyes of a Panther.

From the off, it’s a full-on party as all four members run, jump and pull some ace rock’n’roll poses.

No sooner is the first track over than the boys take a 10-minute pause to introduce themselves and tell a few stories. Singer Ralph Saenz jokes, “Anyone wanna come back the after-party? The cocaine is on us!”.

Like a melting pot cocktail of Mötley Crüe, Poison and Spinal Tap, the glam-rock clichés come thick and fast. Camp-as-a-row-of-tents, Lexxi Foxx checks himself every 10 seconds in his sequinned hand mirror, as he touches up his lip gloss and fixes his hair. Lead guitarist Satchel mocks Foxx (“Hey everyone…he has a new book coming out called ’50 Shades Of Gay'”). The old school humour digging old school homophobia which is rife within the heavy metal industry.

On the drums, Stix Zadinias performs an impression of Def Leppard drummer, Rick Allen, with one arm hidden in his shirt.



A raucous Let Me Cum In follows, and with it, the high-octane fun continues. Audience interaction is playful and there’s plenty of crotch-grabbing (their own!).

My three-song photography quota is up far too soon so I then have to leave (boo!), but, my god, I think this is the most fun I’ve ever had in 20 minutes!

~

All words and photos © Paul Grace.