Spear Of Destiny announce World Service 35th Anniversary Tour

“World Service” is the third studio album by Spear of Destiny, and was released by Epic Records back in 1985. THe album resulted in two Top placings for the singles “All My Love (Ask Nothing)” which climbed to #61 on the UK Chart, whilst “Coe Back” did moderately better reaching #55 on the UK Chart.

Many of the tracks remain in the current Spear of Destiny live set, the brooding title track being a particular live favourite.

To mark the 35 years since its initial release, a full UK anniversary tour has been announced; clearly there is the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic that might impact on some of the dates; despite this a full tour is certainly something to look forward to.

Advance tickets for the shows are on sale now direct from Kirk Brandon

Following on from the success of the “One Eyed Jacks” 35th Anniversary Tour which saw multiple sold out shows, sales are expected to be brisk.

Tour dates:

September 2020

Sun 6th WOLVERHAMPTON WW-XVIII

Tue 8th EXETER Phoenix

Wed 9th BRIGHTON Patterns

Thu 10th BIRMINGHAM Hare and Hounds

Fri 11th STOKE Underground

Sat 12th BEDFORD Esquires

Sun 13thLONDON 229 The Club

Tue 15th YORK The Cresent

Wed 16th NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

Thu 17th WORCESTER Marrs Bar

Fri 18th LEEDS Brudenell

Sat 19th CREWE Langtrys

Sun 20th BRISTOL The Fleece

Wed 23rd MANCHESTER Club Academy

Thu 24th GLASGOW Oran Mor

Fri 25th DUNFERMLINE PJ Malloys

Sat 26th DARWEN Library Theatre

Sun 27th HULL The Welly

Tue 29th LUTON Hat Factory

Wed 30th SOUTHAMPTON The 1865

October 2020

Thur 1st NORWICH Waterfront

Fri 2nd DERBY Hairy Dog

Sat 3rd NEWCASTLE The Cluny

Sun 4th SKEGNESS GB ALT Festival