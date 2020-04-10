Spear Of Destiny announce World Service 35th Anniversary Tour
“World Service” is the third studio album by Spear of Destiny, and was released by Epic Records back in 1985. THe album resulted in two Top placings for the singles “All My Love (Ask Nothing)” which climbed to #61 on the UK Chart, whilst “Coe Back” did moderately better reaching #55 on the UK Chart.
Many of the tracks remain in the current Spear of Destiny live set, the brooding title track being a particular live favourite.
To mark the 35 years since its initial release, a full UK anniversary tour has been announced; clearly there is the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic that might impact on some of the dates; despite this a full tour is certainly something to look forward to.
Advance tickets for the shows are on sale now direct from Kirk Brandon
Following on from the success of the “One Eyed Jacks” 35th Anniversary Tour which saw multiple sold out shows, sales are expected to be brisk.
Tour dates:
September 2020
Sun 6th WOLVERHAMPTON WW-XVIII
Tue 8th EXETER Phoenix
Wed 9th BRIGHTON Patterns
Thu 10th BIRMINGHAM Hare and Hounds
Fri 11th STOKE Underground
Sat 12th BEDFORD Esquires
Sun 13thLONDON 229 The Club
Tue 15th YORK The Cresent
Wed 16th NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms
Thu 17th WORCESTER Marrs Bar
Fri 18th LEEDS Brudenell
Sat 19th CREWE Langtrys
Sun 20th BRISTOL The Fleece
Wed 23rd MANCHESTER Club Academy
Thu 24th GLASGOW Oran Mor
Fri 25th DUNFERMLINE PJ Malloys
Sat 26th DARWEN Library Theatre
Sun 27th HULL The Welly
Tue 29th LUTON Hat Factory
Wed 30th SOUTHAMPTON The 1865
October 2020
Thur 1st NORWICH Waterfront
Fri 2nd DERBY Hairy Dog
Sat 3rd NEWCASTLE The Cluny
Sun 4th SKEGNESS GB ALT Festival