SPARKS RELEASE NEW SONG ‘ONE FOR THE AGES’cOne of the greatest and most inventive bands of all time, Sparks are at the peak of their powers. Not playing by the rules the Mael brothers glorious wilful eccentricity is the perfect antidote to these grim times. Constructing a wonderful world of music to get lost in their upcoming album is another example of their fantastic lifelong adventure. The way that you can never tell if they are utterly hilarious or deadly serious is as ever baffling and intriguing and always backed up with epic melodies that fit into no pop tradition apart from their own.

In any sane universe, academic studies would be devoted to Ron and Russell Mael, as they are to Dylan, Bowie or The Beatles. Municipal buildings and parks would be named after them. Statues would be erected in their honour. In the mind of the convert, Sparks are that significant.

Ground-breaking pop pioneers Sparks – Los Angeleno brothers Ron and Russell Mael – have announced today’s release of their new song. ‘One For The Ages’ is available now via BMG at all DSPs and streaming services.

“Who among us doesn’t feel the need to be involved with One For The Ages, either in a creative endeavor, a personal relationship, or as the next Michael Jordan?” Ron Mael

The animated video by Estonian animation director Chintis Lundgren will premiere on YouTube at 5pm (UK)

‘One For The Ages’ is taken from Sparks’ upcoming 24th studio album, A STEADY DRIP, DRIP, DRIP, due on Friday, May 15th on digital platforms with the release date for CD, vinyl and cassette now set for July 3rd. Pre-orders are available now, with all pre-orders joined by ‘instant grat’ downloads of ‘One For The Ages’ and previous tracks ‘I’m Toast’, ‘Self-Effacing’ and ‘Please Don’t Fuck Up My World’. A number of formats are on offer, including CD, 2x heavyweight coloured and picture disc vinyl, and cassette; limited exclusives include signed prints, deluxe CD book editions, and a very special Sparks beret. For complete details, please visit allsparks.com.

The career of Ron and Russell Mael is an immaculate lesson in how to stay consistently interesting for fifty years. Now entering their sixth decade, Sparks will celebrate A STEADY DRIP, DRIP, DRIP with a brief series of European live dates, to be followed next year by an epic 2021 world tour. This year will also see the eagerly awaited premiere of Annette, the first English-language film from groundbreaking French director Leos Carax (Holy Motors,Pola X), written by Ron and Russell Mael and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. In addition, director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver) is putting the final touches to his long-in-the-making Sparks documentary, an as-yet-untitled feature-length film celebrating this singular band.

SPARKS – EUROPEAN TOUR 2020

OCTOBER

11 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall

12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

14 – Copenhagen, Denmark – The Koncerthuset

15 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol

17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

18 – Brussels, Belgium – AB Flex

20 – Paris, France – Casino de Paris

21 – London, UK – The Roundhouse

23 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

24 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

26 – Belfast, UK – Limelight Club

27 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street