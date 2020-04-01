Snuff announce new EP: The Wrath of Throth

London punks Snuff, like all other bands have been hit hard by the impact of the Coronavirus; they were set to tour the UK with Manchester based Ariel Salad (who this week release their second album “Dirt Mall”), all dates have been postponed, with future confirmations to be advertised.

At this point the band are due to appear at the Rebellion Festival 2020. (Tickets available HERE)

Despite this, they are set to release the six track EP “The Wrath of Throth” on the 8th May via own label 10 Past 12 Records, the EP follows 2019’s well received album “There’s A Lot Of It About”

The EP has all the familiar Snuff hallmarks whilst still retaining the bands ability to refuse any pigeonhole offered them, the tracks are firmly rooted in melodic punk, the guitar riffs are enormous, strident vocals and welcome splashes of horns and organ.

The Wrath of Throth will be available as a 12″ vinyl EP, and as a limited collectors edition cassette via the band home page.

