‘Sniffin’ Stew… punk recipes and other culinary habits’

Josh Sutton

Red Fez Productions

As we approach the third week of social distancing, people are rediscovering domestic activities – from crafting with children, gardening, home renovation to more basic tasks including cooking; as such the arrival of this recipe book inspired by classic punk albums could not have been more timely.

Author Josh Sutton, a freelance food writer and illustrator with a focus on food, travel and skateboarding. A committee member of The Guild of Food Writers whose works have appeared in The Guardian, The Yorkshire Post, Petits Propos Culinaires and a number of other titles including; Skateism, The Idler, STIR magazine, 60 North, Country Walking, Scotland Outdoors, The Big Issue, Saga Magazine and Green Parent Magazine.

Josh was also turned onto punk rock as those first Sex Pistols releases erupted onto the world, he was attracted to the DIY ethos that sprung up, and through his life as a writer has seen the similarities between the major label dominated record industry and the large publishing house dominance of the retail literary market.

At which point a daft idea materialised, drawing on much of the humour of early punk he put together ‘Sniffin’ Stew… punk recipes and other culinary habits’.

Get off your arse and get cooking.

Twelve recipes inspired by punk albums, complete with doctored album artwork housed in a classic A5 fanzine; across the 32 pages printed on 120gsm uncoated paper, we get an introduction, the basis of the collection, and then the tongue firmly in the cheek recipes, that include Bolognaise ‘Never Mind The Bolognese, Here’s The Sex Pistols’, Almond Croissants ‘Gluten Free Almond Croissants’, to Apple Strudel ‘The Great Rock ‘N’ Roll Strudel’.

Each simple recipe is concisely written, I did try the ‘New York Dahls’ Spicy red lentil dahl resulting in a very tasty dish that demonstrates that whilst the collection is humorous (check the rear cover which bastardises the legendary Sideburn #1 “This is a chord. This is another. This is a third. Now form a band.” graphic), the food is also key.

‘Sniffin’ Stew… punk recipes and other culinary habits’ is a lighthearted, and timely distration pitched at cooks of all abilities, now form a brigade!

Published via Sutton’s own Red Fez Productions in a limited run, copies are available direct from Josh Sutton